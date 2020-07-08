Kendall Jenner bet for the lingerie for a session with Kylie

The model Kendall Jenner he surprised his followers with a session photos in lingeriethat are part of the promotion of the new line of makeup Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner released on the market a collection inspired by the summer, the glitter and fashion. Ensure that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to causes that promote the racial equality and the rights of transgender women are african-american.

In a gallery of Instagram, Kendall boasted its silhouette, adorned with lingerie print animal print. To increase the charm, wore gloves of the same style in the hands.

The star of the catwalks sported a rouged face with products Kylie Cosmetics. Used base, nude lips, outlined dark and left his black hair, slightly wavy.

For the promotional video, she chose to wear a body satin and pearl, combined with black stockings and bra to match. Kylie was black.

Your collection will be on sale online beginning Friday, June 26. Kylie wrote on Instagram:

“We have dreaming of this for quite some time, so I hope you love it!”. She called her sister as a “soul mate”.

Thanks to her clothing line, social networking, fashion shows, and with most of the luxury brands in the world, Kendall Jenner crowned as the model best paid in the world, with earnings that are above the $22.5 million dollars a yearaccording to Forbes.

Their contracts with Estée Lauder, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Tiffany and Swarovski, and I took it to far exceed the $ 13 million that won Karlie Kloss.

“Social networks are the “magazine” Kendall Jenner plasma your day-to-day. You can get thousands of impressions of the game in the grass with their dogs, dobermans and unique model designs. Also the sponsors products, or their sisters’, as sports apparel, a Good American, mark Khloe Kardashian,” notes the business journal.

Kendall Jenner also has a the clothing brand he shares with Kylie Jenner. Look at the photos in the gallery.

