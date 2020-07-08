Ex-Maluma and Neymar Jr shared the intimate photos that have been

from: Agencies – June 26, 2020, 02:17 pm

By: Agency Mexico

MEXICO.- Natalia Barulich, a former girlfriend of Maluma, and the footballer Neymar Jr return to activate the alarms of a possible romantic relationship after the two were able to share with their followers part of the intimate images of the photo session that were to appear on the cover of a Russian magazine.

Despite the fact that this work came to the public light at the end of the month of may, it seems that the model and the athlete are still remember those times when you do not disconnect, or a time to do this project in his time, many considered as the possible confirmation of their courtship.

In the images is observed to pose to Natalia and Neymar, while the goal to capture their best angle, but at the end of the session, the brazilian striker is not released for the DJ to drop Croatian and weight, and the load of shot in the legs, a fact that has put the thought for the users of the internet, his “friendship”.

Among the comments of the fans and stresses that, unlike her love story with Maluma, Barulich seems more happy and smiling with “his friend” with his ex-partner