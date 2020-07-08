Emilia Clarke thanked the assistance of medical personnel in times of coronavirus

HBO



You already spent a little more than a year after it aired last season Game of Thrones. It will be impossible to forget the actors who gave life to this series… despite their very questioned the result.

It is worth remembering that in his time, the first season of the series has gone a bit unnoticed, but gradually the plot became fascinating and viral.

In the meantime, one of the most beloved characters of the epic story has always been, Daenerys Targaryen. The role played by the region Emilia Clarke has had a boom, but in front of (with her interpreter) with a challenge: in the year 2011, the Emilia has had a health problem that nearly cost him his life.

The “mother of dragons”, has suffered a brain aneurysm. After an mri, it was discovered that he had a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which is formed in the space that surrounds the brain.

The doctors advised him to undergo surgery immediately in order to avoid deficits, or awful for a risk of sudden death.

Those moments in the hospital, have marked forever the Emilia. So much so that in the new book Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank youand award-winning actress has thanked and paid tribute to the workers of the National Health Service in England.

The doctor helped her in her recovery, and today, its staff, hard-working, care for patients with a diagnosis of coronavirus.

Emilia thanked, also, the anesthesiologist who made her laugh before the procedure, the surgeon who took care of her, the nurse who took care of her and cleaning staff.

In the course of the year 2013, the actress had to undergo a second surgery, and even if all went well, she knows that, if it had not been for the optimum care of medical staff, perhaps not to continue with the life.

Emilia understands the uphill battle that you play all the professionals of the health because of the pandemic. Within its possibilities, he hopes that his words will inspire you to recognize the important work of the staff medical at a global level.

