Edith Marquez, or more “healthy”

From that Khloe Kardashian ended the relationship with the professional basketball player, Trsitan Thompson, there are many prohibitions that have emerged. Despite the fact that on thousands of occasions, the socialite refused to give him a third chance for the spouse, it seems that the union is inevitable. Under the shield of a better education for her daughter, these two have become inseparable.

Also, from the beginning of the crisis, the health from the pandemic of the Covid-19 this union is strengthened. It is not a secret, that these two celebrities spent a large part of the confinement required as a happy family, but not only in the quarantine. A few days ago it was leaked out a photo, Khloe went with Tristan for a meeting, and were very close.

In addition, in the celebration of the number 36 of Khloe Kardashianit was not only Thompson, but also to perfect the game and the furniture is ready, or causality?. Coupled with this, the athlete has decided to dedicate some beautiful words for the socialite to celebrate their new back to the sun. Action that led to the firing squad, as many fans asked if they were doing the public a new opportunity to form a family.

“Are wise enough to understand, that you came into my life to teach me what it means to be an extraordinary person. I appreciate how I am able to learn and grow thanks to you,” he wrote Tsitan through your account officer Instagram. This is the message that accompanied a tender picture of both of them exclaimed: “You deserve the world, Koko”.

Even with the doubt, the icing on the cake was the celebration of the Independence Day of the united States. By the end of last week, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson went to find the man of their life. To give a guarantee of this, the daughter of Kris Jenner showed the eccentric decor, which was organized in the villa of the athlete to more than 116 million followers on the social network snapshots. Then, this ratio is: do you feel, marketing or reality?