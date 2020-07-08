Another look to the united States: “My Story” Michelle Obama – The Pylon

Of the few good things in this pandemic, generated by the “monster of the microscopic” of the covid 19, is to be able to take a little more time to read. And do it with more calm, as you should do the reading. “My Story” by Michelle Robinson Obama, is one of the books of the pandemic, that council read, for example, in addition to entertaining.

The book of the wife of Obama, Michelle Robinson, an interesting and popular lawyer, lets take another look at the whole of american society. In this autobiography we can see a society where there is still discrimination on the basis of race, in this case, against two persons of african, who has done the nasty several times in his life, at School, at University, in work places, and -of course – the competition policy, which is mediated by a high amount of money, and many interests.

“My Story”, a book that I came on the suggestion of my wife, Zaida Carrillo, is the autobiography of a clever girl, the daughter of the operator of the aqueduct of the city of Chicago, and a bank clerk, studying law at Princeton and Harvard, and then the bride and accompanies her husband Barack, in his career as a lawyer, first, and then as a progressive political and of the Democratic Party, which managed to get, as we know, against all predictions, including my own, for the presidency, which is still one of the most powerful countries in the world.

But, beyond overcome imminent and commendable of the two, Obama, in their respective professional careers, and to break through, elbow to elbow, fighting to get to where they have come from, are today recognized for its political strength, your fame and your money; “My Story”, it is interesting, also, to know how to pull the strings of politics in the US and in the world, in part, as is the extreme safety of the President and his family, and how does the White House, the inside; one of the power centers of the world, the same as or similar to the Kremlin in moscow, Russia, or the Vatican in Rome. The mysterious centres of power that the common citizen does not know how they work.

Obama has been President for two periods, i.e. eight years, during which he touched to manage an economic and financial crisis without precedent, and has done well; made it an important social policy, and an openness to Latin America, in Cuba, in particular. In addition to the made giant steps forward in health policy, with the Obamacare, now the President Trump wants to end.

But, in “My Story”, the author states that it is far from being the “american dream”. This is for the few, that (Obama) has made so; but the united States today, is a society that is highly fragmented, violent, where there is still a great discrimination against non-whites, and also a lot of exclusion against the poor and immigrants. Consumerism is for the one who has with what to pay for it. I recommend reading “My Story”in these times of pandemic, more than a biography, as a different point of view of the united States, said by a person who knew how to use the power in the land of Uncle Sam.