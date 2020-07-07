The overall objective, the mega-concert, in line with Coldplay, Shakira, and Miley Cyrus

Last April, millions of people around the world saw the mega-concert virtual World at Home Together. Now, its organizers planned another event in the online safety pin, Global objective: “united for our Future.

Is the new initiative of Global Citizenthe NGO, which once again wants to raise awareness on the the impact of coronavirus in most of the marginalized communities.

And what will you do with this great virtual exhibition, as A World, will be broadcast to the entire planet through the TV and various internet platforms.

This new concert will be the 27 June and you will have to well-known musicians that appear from their homes and other artists to send their messages of solidarity.

Responsible for the driving licence will be the actor Dwayne Johnsonpopularly known as The Rock.

The musicians of the Overall Goal

Together with the message of solidarity, the protagonist Global objective: “united for the Future the music will be, which will be provided by accounts of famous artists from their places of confinement.

Up to now, are already confirmed Coldplay (in the photo), Shakira, Miley Cyrus, J Calvin, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Usher, Jennifer Hudson.

Even the French Christine and the Queensone of the names of the pop the most fascinating of today.

Eye also with the performance of Chloe x Hallethe sisters sponsored by Beyonce and just released a great disc, Ungodly Hour.

In addition, in Global objective: “united for the Future participating celebrities Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman and Salma Hayekto , among other.

In Chile, the concert will be able to see through the TNT and YouTube from 8 PM Saturday.