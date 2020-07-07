The creators of the Dark to prepare a new series: “1899”

It is not a secret that, after the great success that has marked the first season of Dark, Netflix not wanted to let go so easily to their creators, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Frieseand I, the undersigned, in June 2018, to carry several other projects.

The first of them will be 1899a historical novel horror game set in a steam boat full of immigrants headed west to leave the old continent and go from London to New York in the early years of the TWENTIETH Century. But the thing changes when, during his voyage on the high seas, they discover another ship migratory drift. The case takes an unexpected turn and the journey of your dreams becomes a nightmare.

“What really made us connect with this idea was the concept of having a show that is truly european, with a cast mixed of different countries,” said Friese, and Baran bo Odar in a statement shared in November 2018.

The couple has added:

“At its heart is the question of what unites us and what divides us, and how fear can be a trigger for the latter”.

For his part, Kelly Luegenbiehl, vice president of original content, Netflix in Europe and Africa, said: “We are pleased to announce this second project with Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The fact that this concept is so radically different from the Dark it is a true testimony to your creativity and versatility as artists, and we are excited to continue this journey with them.”

But, now that Dark already ended after three deliveries, the question that all the fans are doing is: When will you be able to enjoy 1899?

What is certain is that there is not yet a date assigned which they appear, the mystery, and less if you take into account the present situation caused by the pandemic. However, in the most recent edition of the International Film Festival of Berlin, the creators admitted that the chamber write to open this year and it is expected that the recordings at the beginning of 2021. Therefore, it can be expected that 1899 to be launched at the end of 2021, by the giant on-demand streaming.

Compared to the cast, the half-German Goldene Kamera announced that the series will feature a cast that is very important, although currently I do not know any of the names that would be made.

What is a fact is that there is already a community of fans of the strip on Twitter, which you can join by entering here.