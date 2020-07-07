‘Star Wars’: The brothers Russo (‘Avengers: the End”), if you would like to make a film of the saga movie News

The following work as directors of the filmmakers behind the “Avengers: Infinity War’ is ‘Cherry’, with Tom Holland.

After directing Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) -the highest-grossing film in the history of Marvel Studiosthe following work behind the scenes of the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo will be Cherry, with Tom Holland (Spider-Man: (Away from home), the adaptation of the book of the same name by Nico Walker. With the unknown of whether they will return, once the Movie Marvel Universe (MSU), the Russian, yes responded recently to if they would do a tape Star Wars.

On the occasion of a conversation with Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalkerfor The Empire strikes back (1980) in his new weekly series Pizza School Of Cinemawhere they also talked about a horror movie Relicproduced by his company AGBO, Joe and Anthony Russo have been wet and have received a response -as collected in exclusive Comic Book Movie– the question, if you have the courage with The war of the galaxies. “It is an incredible world”explained Joe Russo. “Certainly, at some point it would be exciting to play in this universe. But I think they tell a lot of stories now and a lot of filmmakers are working on it at this time”.

For example, Kevin, This, the president of Marvel Studiosproduce one of your future projects Star Wars for Lucasfilm. Also, the second season of The Mandalorian it was presented in preview at the end of the year and the study, in addition to a potential trilogy, with Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The last Jedi), also develops an imaginary prequel to the Rogue A on Cassiano Andor (Diego Luna), the other on Obi-Wan, with Ewan McGregor and another with Leslye Headland (Matryoshkaas the “showrunner’. And this without mentioning the titles of Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder), and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917) and J. D. Dillard.

What the film will be Present? What an episode of The Mandalorian? Until we do not know if the Russian turned to the galaxy far, far away, becomes to enjoy these lines trailer Avengers: Endgame. Remember that you can re see it whenever you want through the platform, Disney+.

Source: CBM