Shakira, James Rhodes, Viggo Mortensen and other famous foreigners who have chosen to live in Spain | People

Madrid, Barcelona and the Balearic islands, the Islands tend to be the places that you choose with international stars, to go on holiday or live in Spain. The weather, the people and the culture invite you to the celebrities to opt for the mediterranean country as a place of residence. We review some of the celebrities that have become in Spanish of adoption that you want.

Viggo Mortensen

She has lived in the united States, Argentina, Venezuela and Denmark, but remained in Spain for love. The actor has met with Ariadna Gil in 2006, during the filming of Alatriste. The actress split from director and screenwriter David sanford meisner: the american, with whom he has two children —Viola and Leo, and the interpreter took up residence in Spain. Tend to walk through the madrid district of Chueca, where before I chased the paparazzi. During an interview with the Weekly the Country in 2015, Mortensen said in reference to these photographers: “don’t give them food, that are not the most interesting of what I do, go out and buy the bread, to the vet… it Is annoying that interfere with your life, but if it is obvious that you don’t care much, or don’t make performance for them, they eventually get tired and leave you in peace.”

Shakira

Another was love was Shakira. The singer has lived in Barranquilla (Colombia), his hometown, Miami, and the Bahamas, but when she met Gerard Piqué, a player of Football Club Barcelona, 10 years ago south Africa World cup made of suitcases. Since then, both residing in the city, and they had two sons: Milan and Sasha, seven, and five years, respectively.

Joseph Fiennes

For more than a decade since Joseph Fiennes and his wife, Maria Dolores Dieguez, has acquired a villa in the natural park of the sierra de Tramuntana on the island of Mallorca, to settle in the different months of the year, during the shooting and filming. The protagonist of The Story of the Waitress he met the spaniards in Switzerland, about 15 years ago, and they both have two daughters, Eva and Isabel, ten, and eight years, respectively; in fact, the second was born in the house of mallorca that you have. The interpreter participates in cultural events of Palma de Mallorca and six years ago went to a colloquium organised in a cinema in the city after the screening of the film Shakespeare in lovewhere he confessed that he had never see the tape from the shot.

James Blunt

That resides in the city of Mallorca is James Blunt. The british singer has married the noble Sophia Wellesley for more than five years in Ibiza, but has decided to live, in liaison with London, the largest island of the balearic archipelago. Its laws, John Henry Wellesley and Corinne Vaes, has acquired a property at the end of the eighties, so that his wife and his brother-in-law, Gerald Valerian, he attended the school of English for The International Academy of School, of the sun of Marratxí.

James Rhodes

From 2017 James Rhodes is located in Madrid and has become the most visible of the law of child protection to write about their traumatic experiences in his autobiography Instrumental. It was installed in the Spanish capital, attracted by the food and the culture of this country and the flight from the Uk to face the Brexit. He has written articles in the COUNTRY, he works in a Chain and published in the social network, his discoveries of Spain.

Ara Malikian

Another musician based in Spain is Ara Malikian. The violinist, a lebanese of Armenian origin, he studied in Hannover and London, and now resides in Madrid for more than 20 years ago. She had to flee Libya and seek life in the world of music, completely alone. All difficult personal and professional career path that is contained in the documentary Ara Malikian: a life between the ropesdirected by his wife, Cream, Brown, which last January won the Goya award for best documentary film.

Sharon Corr

Also supported by Spain, Sharon Corr, violinist and singer of irish band The Corrs, decided to move to Madrid. The last year has been divorced from lawyer Robert Gavin bonnar, who currently maintains a relationship with Telma Ortiz, the sister of donna Letizia. In 18 years of marriage they had two sons: Cathal, 14, and Flori, of 12, of which custody they share.

Norman Foster

In 1996, the architect Norman Foster and was married to Elena Ochoa, curator and founder of Ivorypress. Together they had two children, Paola and Eduardo, who lives between New York, London and Madrid. In the Spanish capital, have a large apartment located in the district of Chamberí, where they were often seen strolling.