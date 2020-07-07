Off Side: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez play baseball on the Day of the Independent

The singer Jennifer Lopez with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and all of his family showed in social networks as they spent the Day of the Independence of the united States. The family was seen playing baseball in a large courtyard of his house.

It was the athlete who has shared the fun video, where it acts as an announcer sports with a beer in hand. In the same way, has left an emotional message for the difficult time that is happening in their country because of the pandemic COVID-19.

“I hope you have a weekend and safe 4th of July. I am very lucky to spend time with my family and have a little fun. A thank you to the Michaels (Italian of NBC) for being my inspiration today”, we read in the first part of your message.

Then the boyfriend of the singer of “The ring” gave some “ideas” that are born in him, after having passed the quarantine. “1. Appreciate your loved ones, and that the time spent with them. 2. Continue to educate yourself and to challenge. 3. Talk and listen, 4. spread the love, spread the kindness, spread the joy”the end.

The images show the singer originally from the Latin, your fiance and your whole family to play baseball. In addition to re-create a scene inspired by the culture of baseball, when Alan Michaels gave away the beer for fans of ABC Sports.

At your side, Jennifer Lopez shared a video where you hear the singing “Let’s get loud” her and her daughter. “#LetsGetLoud using our voice, by changing the gap of voting on the basis of race and age, and bring all to the polls to vote in November. Many thanks to @MichelleObama to start your organization #WhenWeAllVote, facilitating the registration of people”in-law Instagram.

