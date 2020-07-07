“My story”: a call of Michelle Obama and the power of women, of Latin and african origin

The former first lady of the united States Michelle Obama has launched his book My story (Becoming), which is accompanied by a tv series on Netflix, that show the tour of the book with images that go back to the house where he grew up for the memories emblematic that he had at the White House during the administration of Barack Obama as the president of that country.

The book My story shows the intimate side of the former first lady and a lawyer, who tells us how were the times in which he lived, to be a woman of african descent in the united States, a country that for others to be racist.

Michelle also talks about women from their deep pages. Reflects on the power of being a woman, of the violence they face day-to-day, and which enters into the most intimate problems to overcome postpartum depression.

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama dedicated the first chapter of his book, speaking of his childhood with anecdotes in which he recalls his father and his aunt, with whom you grew up sharing a house in which they lived two families in a suburb of Chicago.

“The area of the aunt Robbie, on the contrary, it was like a mausoleum. I had the furniture covered with plastic, which I found cold and sticky when he had the courage to sit on them with legs in the nude”, describes the author in the book.

My story it also contains moments of nostalgia, such as the one in which the author recalls his father and the sudden death they suffered. The days of jazz that has been enjoyed in a reclining chair in the center of the house. An interior space that was magical just listening to music jazz.

“My father suffered from multiple sclerosis, a disease that damages the body slowly. I can’t do less than think before his death, which cost him his job, to get out the door to go to work. No surrender at all. The pain of the loss is a void that is not yet,” he said.

THE VIRTUE OF A WOMAN

Along the documentary and the book, Michelle Obama is dedicated to publicize and combat the discrimination that afro-descendant women and latinas living in the united States by schools, doing group work in secondary schools and in universities in the us.

Even within these tables work has included the youth of the LGBT community+ and young people living in native american reservations in the country.

The book also tells of the occasion when her aunt Robbie complained to Northwestern University for discrimination, when in 1943 he enrolled in that institution to attend a workshop of choral music and we were denied a place in the residence of the women.

“He has indicated that it may stay in a pension from the city, a place ‘of people of color”, described in the book.

One of the work tables that Michelle had with women of different ages and ethnic groups was at the National Museum of Art, American Culture, in Washington, in the united States, where the hand of a group of women examined the situation of women of african descent in the twenty-first century.

Speaking of invisibility, discrimination, and racism that still prevails in this country led to one of the young people to tell their experience in the face of these facts, the mention of the misfortunes of society, that is passed through both of her ancestors, as she and the new generations. What the former first lady has said that it has never been “invisible” for the company, after being raised in a family where the parents always made her feel visible. “Your story is your strength,” he said.

BARACK AND THE WHITE HOUSE

Say goodbye to the White House at the end of the mandate of the former president Barack Obama, a lawyer, like her, has led Michelle to a kind of freedom and respite to her new life as an american citizen.

In My storyMichelle delves the reader into the intimacy of a woman who went from knowing not only the man of his life, but his eternal companion, “I always promised an interesting trip”, as stated in the book, and the misfortunes of the social great America and your responsibility as a first lady.

“Now that we have left the White House, you can not see, to judge and consider every person on the planet, the better. It’s very liberating,” he says in the documentary.

For Michelle, a black family came to the White House was also a challenge. “That is America, where we live and I am a descendant of slaves,” he adds.

My story, Michelle Obama, published under the brand of the publishing house Plaza Janés.