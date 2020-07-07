Maluma reaches her sixteenth #1 on the Billboard chart with ‘ADMV’

The idol of the global Latin music, Maluma, is #1 radio in the united States and Puerto Ricoreaching her sixteenth #1 in the list of Latin Airplay Billboard with ‘ADMV’, less than five years from when you got your first #1 on the Billboard.

The song was #1 on the radio in Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Chile, Panama, Ecuador, Paraguay and Costa Rica, according to Monitor Latino.

‘ADMV’ is a romantic ballad in which the voice of Maluma is simply accompanied by an acoustic guitar. The name of the touching song ” is the abbreviation of ‘Love Of My Life” and the same is born in the heart of the artist. It was written in Jamaica, in the month of January, during a trip that Maluma was exploring the sounds. The authors are Maluma next to Edgar Barrera, Vicente Boat and Miky La Sensa; it was produced by Edgar Barrier and Maluma.

The video clip of the “ADMV’ has more than 30 million views and the urban version of 25 million euros. Both videos were recorded under the direction of Nuno Gomez.

Maluma is working on his next recording project, which very soon will release a new single.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNBSdFw0t_w(/embed)

