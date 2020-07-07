Kim Kardashian is not a billionaire: Forbes magazine has denied

Forbes magazine continues to try to clarify the fortune of the american family more controversy. On this occasion it was the turn of Kim Kardashian, who has warned that, even not enter in the small group of billionaires, as he had said recently.

The socialite and her husband Kanye West, was held recently a transaction that has posted to the Kim among the thousands of millionaires in the world after negotiating the 20% of the company to the group of cosmetics to Coty for 200 million dollars.

“I am very proud of my beautiful wife, Kim Kardashian West, having officially become milmillonaria. You’ve overcome the storms more crazy, and now God is shining on you and our family,” said West, in agreement with the Who.

Kim Kardashian. – Instagram

And if the company will not be consolidated until the first quarter of 2021, the disadvantage is that all this money will not be exclusive to Kim Kardashian, from 8% of the company belongs to her mother, Kris Jenner, who is his agent.

For this reason, the model and mother of four children with the rapper’s missing $ 100 million to be able to boast of their new social status.

The company that manages the california, 39 years, is dedicated to the production of a belt molding, swimwear, jeans, makeup, among other products for women. For now, the couple has not made any statements about what was said by Forbes.

In the past, the publication is wrapped in the center of the conversation after that desmintieran personal information when catalogued for Kylie Jenner, as the young billionaire in the world, adding that it inflated its financial statements.

This is not a minor problem as the little Kardashian clan Jenner would be facing legal problems, which can bring up to five years in prison, if the justice finds the statements of the medium.

