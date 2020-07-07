J. Balvin, Maluma & Nicky Jam, Sech and Justin Quiles: Feid surrounds stars of reggaeton to the music video for their hit “Please Remix”

Feid positioned with force to its simple “Please Remix”and in a week reached more than 3.3 million views on Spotify and has now decided to further enhance its success with the premiere of the video for the song in which he appears surrounded by figures of reggaeton.

The collaboration includes the collaboration of J. Balvin, Maluma & Nicky Jam, Sech and Justin Quilesthat appear in the clip you can already see on Youtube.

The song is part of the disk “FERXXO VOL 1: M. O. R” and thanks to its remix version reached the top 50 in 10 countries, such as Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Spain, Panama, Bolivia, Costa Rica, among others.









Feid reached more than 530 million views combined on YouTube and 1 million subscribers on his channel, while it has exceeded 10 million listeners monthly on Spotify.

The singer and producer has shown his versatility and creativity, while his songs continue to rise in the rankings.