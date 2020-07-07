Erica, the actress first robot that will be the protagonist of a movie

Manufacturers Bondit Average Capital (which has funded titles such as To The Bone and the Oscar-nominated, Loving VincentHappy Moon Productions, located in Belgium, and Ten of Global Media in New York, has announced that it will work elbow-to-elbow in ba science-fiction movie that sure that will be the first to have the services of an actress robot call Heather.

With the recorded images from the manufacturers in Japan in 2019 and the other due to film in Europe in the month of June 2021, b will be a scientist who discovers the dangers associated with a program that was created to make perfect the human DNA and help the woman of artificial intelligence designed (Heather) to escape.

The producer of the film, Sam Khozehe told The Hollywood Reporter that japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa, who created the Heather in real life as part of their study of robotics, and has taught him how to act by applying the principles of method acting to the artificial intelligence.

“In other methods of acting, the actors engage their life experiences in the role,” he said Khoze before adding:

“But Erica has no experience of life. It was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate the movements and emotions through individual sessions, how to control the speed of their movements, to talk about their feelings and training for the development of character and the body language.”

It should be noted that the robot was originally going to make his big debut in a film in another film project of Tony Kaye, the English manager American History Xbut the producers and had to take different paths because of conflicts with their agendas. So, for the moment, b I am not a director in charge of to shoot what is left of the story, but this situation should change in the short, and to conclude with the project.