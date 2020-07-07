Dakota Johnson with tight jeans and high-waist trend

Dakota Johnson in jeans, two-tone black and white, more of a base, such as a white t-shirt and loafers

16 looks with leggings that Dakota Johnson already taught us how to ride with style

That Dakota Johnson she is passionate about jeans does not leave room for any doubt. We have seen them in a thousand different ways with the colors and patterns that are very different from the basis of all life for the flare, shorts or skinnies. But a special place in your wardrobe occupied with the baggy pants, because he knows that in addition to being trendy in style and feel good if you know them, like her, have the body that you have.

The protagonist of “Fifty Shades of Grey” has a style so much his own, for both day-to-day on the road with the base without time, as for the red carpet with designs of the signature that has become one of our references. And it is not that we simply like the way they dress. And your last look, with baggy jeans, high-riseto visit a friend on Monday afternoon in Studio City, California, back to us in a dream.

Dakota has wanted this pair of jeans think about the style and the comfort. In style, because at the top and rise makes feel good to any bodyand not only to refine the silhouette, but they also make you look taller if you like its time to get a couple of inches above the ankle, and for convenience, because in times of heat and, above all, try loose clothing that does not stick to the skin.

In addition, this type of jeans you can combine with almost all your wardrobe. In this case, the actress does so with a top basic black on black color short sleeveand the red scarf of the press, such as the Levi’s we have had for the whole of the life with which he covered his face with the mask. And to top it off, a pair of comfortable mules in white with a buckle detail on the forefoot and maxi bag, inspired by raffia with matching shoes.

Dakota, from then on, for the day-to-day is more pants than dresses, and she came back to clarify that, in its most recent output in which, with the base sum of trends for a look that is super flattering and trendy.

