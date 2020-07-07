Critical “Spy secretly” (Spies in disguise), with Will Smith and Tom Holland

Spy hidden product Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Studios directed by Nick Bruno and Troy How Many based on the short animated film of 2009 called Pigeon Impossible.

Lance Sterling it is considered to be the best spy in the world, confidence in their own ability to cope, is forced by different circumstances to rely on the scientific Walter Beckett that could not be more different from him, you must learn to work together if they want to be able to save the world.

This is a simple story, but very well armed, with a story round that offers fun moments, good action sequences, gives positive messages to the public, plus the animation is excellent, and many of the scenes are spectacular.

In the English-language version boasts a cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland (Spider-Man in the MCU) , Rashida Jones , Ben Mendelsohn, and Karen Gillan (Jumanji) , the dubbing into Spanish of Latin involved the talents of Mario Filio, Emilio Treviño , Rosalba Sotelo, José Luis Orozco and Alondra Hidalgodoing a great job.

In conclusion, tape is a fairly complete, which is a good bet to spend a nice time with all members of the family, is available for rental and purchase on various platforms.

