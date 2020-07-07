Consuelo Duval is compared with Jennifer Aniston Are just like?

Consuelo Duval sent through your account Instagram a photo that compares with the actress Friends Of Jennifer Anistonthe reason is that both share something in common that were mentioned by the users.

According to the information released by the actress The family P Lucheboth the mexican and the u.s. is 51 years of age, But that’s not all, but they seem to be both a hot body of envy, and does not seem to be of the age that they actually have.

“I felt the divine, to be in a triple with it!! (Manque is to tell us the blessed wrinkles) I admire her taaaanto!!”, published.

After the publication of those photos actress rush hour received hundreds of comments that have expressed different opinions, because while some say that this famous has no comparison with the great Jennifer Aniston, others argue that the mexican looks much more beautiful than the ex of Brad Pitt.

“You look better, relief”, “Consuelito.. please don’t compare mija.. you are a timeless beauty to my chula”, “you can look spectacular, natural and Jennifer seems to be q.already reworking the face”

Look at the photo of Consuelo Duval

And that is what keeps the young mexican actress is your attitude, as it keeps a contagious energy, and that he bragged in a video released a few days ago on the platform Instagram, where she appears alongside the actress Regina Blandon Family P Fight, dancing to the rhythm of “17 years”, demonstrating that he is not afraid of ridicule, or of being exposed.

You may be interested in: Consuelo Duval remembers the time he took to blows with his daughter

There is no doubt that Consuelo Duval is one of the icons of comedy in Mexico, with one of the most recognized in the world of the show, taking part in numerous telenovelas tv shows and movies that have led him to be one of the favorites of the public, national and international, who have followed his career, at the foot of the letter.