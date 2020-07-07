Angelina Jolie: “I have not come to this crisis so vulnerable” – 07/07/2020

Exclusive Content Note that you are trying to access is exclusive to subscribers Subscribe Check out our plans

Costs. But forget Angelina Jolie as an actress or director. She is, but it is another. It is the same, but very focused on the defense of refugees all over the world.

“We are entering a much more light of this crisis that we should have entered,” recalls Jolie, confined to his house, together with their children, on the outskirts of Los Angeles. And enter with the left foot for a global pandemic may result in, among refugees, the death. From the medical crisis, or, as or more sad and brutal, the hunger, the violence, so she focuses her gaze on the weakest link of the displaced: the children.

“I have never had this amount of young people from the schools, at the global level, and at the same time”, underlines the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Unhcr).

– After several months, what is the main lesson that has been extracted up to now of this pandemic?

-The necessity of a response are interconnected and how much more could be done if we want to work together at the international level. Not come to face this crisis so vulnerable. Millions of people should not be so close as to suffer hunger or even starvation. There should not be 80 million people in the world who have been forced to move from their homes, of which 34 million children, victims of conflict and persecution. During too time do not face this kind of vulnerability and injustice and, consequently, much more light of this crisis we have entered, with many more lives at risk on a global level. That’s why I hope that this time brings a rude awakening for many, and that the results time and time again the changes that meet the requests that we’re looking for equality, safety and rights all over the world.

-Lay out the landscape, let’s take a step further. What is it that now you are concerned about the time that you will leave behind the storm-wind of the planet?

-Who have never been registered, has never had this amount of boys and girls of the schools, at the global level and, at the same time. We know that in these conditions increases the domestic violence and child abuse, even if unnoticed. There are boys who suffer from emotional and physical abuse every day, or that in the course of this pandemic are witnesses of violence, and that the life of some of them are in real danger. All this, not to mention that many more will be the development of a trauma. This is another area in which we were not prepared enough when he started the pandemic, because we do not take the protection of children seriously enough. Then the impact of the pandemic on children and on the protection mode, how to exit from the crisis is something that troubles me, and is deeply concerned.

-During the virtual conference for the “top 100 Talks” by Time magazine, which has provided in the month of April of this year, said, “this is a time for outrage, a time to bring great changes in the world.” You see something of hope in what has been done so far?

-I said that at the beginning of the pandemic and since then we have seen the tragic assassination of George Floyd and, then, there are even more reasons for outrage, and even more arguments to promote change. I have followed the protests and the art that sprouted around the world in support of the movement Black Lives matter . I find it exciting that, like us, sees a strong sense of solidarity, we also see people taking advantage of the moment to try to address and solve the inequality racial in their communities.



– How can you help a citizen, in the midst of this pandemic, and to leave his home and the quarantine? What can make someone from Latin America?

-The countries of Latin America are already doing a lot. There are over 3.6 million venezuelans displaced persons throughout the region. It is the largest exodus in the history of Latin america. I visited Colombia and Peru last year, and I saw that for me the kindness and the generosity that the local communities are showing towards the venezuelans. All over the world, the countries with less resources are more made to receive the refugees. Therefore, in this context, my advice for any boy or a person who wants to help is to start reading, learning and have a clear understanding of the global reality. There is a lot of misinformation around, even on refugees. I am convinced that the more to educate people about the truth, the more it requires the right actions.

-The G-7 and G-20, that in spite of their differences, they seem almost inhallables given that the reactivation of the pandemic. What can be done at the multilateral level to the highest level?

-Look to those who are still working as part of a global community. Observe the laws and institutions that protect our rights. It requires actions, not words . Changes in public policies, not opinions.