Will Smith once need to borrow money from a fan of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Almost no one on the planet, young or old, does not know who he is Will Smith. The actor is beloved by generations of fans: the fans are older have seen it go from being a beautiful Prince to be a detective, alien, and superstar multi-million dollars that it is today. Even small children were presented with the magic of Will Smith, after playing wonderfully the Genius in the adaptation of live-action Disney Aladdin.

Smith is one of the actors most effective, and best paid in the world. Therefore, you may be surprised to hear that once, a long time ago, I had to ask a fan to pay out of pocket. What happened and why Smith, a multimillionaire, you would need to borrow money to someone? This is the story of how Smith found himself in a financial bind.

Will Smith | Matthias Nareyek / .

“The new prince of Bel-Air”, which is worshipped by many

Long before Aladdin, and even before the Men in Black the original, the world was introduced to the lovely Will Smith on the legendary comedy of the ‘ 90s, The fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Smith was perfect as a teenager’s relaxed, Philadelphia (also named Will Smith), who is in trouble and is forced to live with his uncle, in the exclusive neighbourhood of Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Of course, Smith and his co-stars are funny in their respective roles, and the Prince is one of the best comedies of the genre. However, in substance, the Fresh Prince, is the family, and the love the characters share is palpable.

Smith went on to star in Hollywood movies incredibly successful as Men in Black, Bad Boys, I Am Legend and The pursuit of Happiness. Even if it is still excellent in comedies, has shown that it is more of an actor of comedy and that has the ability to act beautifully in different genres of films, including the drama and action.

Smith once had to ask for money for a fan for gas

RELATED: “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: because the executives at NBC, have tried several times to close Will Smith

Smith is a huge success, but one of the things that his fans love most about him is how realistic that seems to have remained even after reaching superstar status. In 2016, shared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show about a period in which it is found in a situation of crisis and has had to ask a fan to save him, according to the NY Daily News.

Smith has shared a hilarious with Kimmel that was once the guide and about 30 minutes of your home when the tank is empty. He realized that he had left his wallet at home and I didn’t know what to do. He was reluctant to call his wife to face the rest of the way with his wallet, but luckily, someone else was near to help you.

“I watched from the other side and saw a boy … I was 36 years old, and I said,” That guy is a Prince fan. “You can not see it!” Smith has shared, and continues: “So I went down a little bit the window and after a couple of minutes I said:” what Will it be? “

It turns out that Smith was right, and the man was a big fan of Prince. After taking a photo with the fans, Smith tentatively decided to ask for some money to be able to get the gasoline. Despite the fact that Smith tried to ask for the contact information of the fanatic to be able to give back the $ 10 you borrowed, the fan cannot be heard. We are sure that the man the world is flipped upside down and reversed due to this interaction is attractive with his idol!

Smith is far from being bankrupt

Smith has asked for money for a fan, but clearly it was not because he is suffering for cash. In fact, it is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood and has a value of about $ 350 million. The wealth comes from his many works of performance, as well as his production credits and musical career. He and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith also have some real estate investments together.

Clearly, Smith really does not need money, but I needed some money at that time. It is human, just like the rest of us, and you will certainly find yourself in difficult situations. Less bad for him that the fan was there to save him!