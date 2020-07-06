The swimwear for men that looks good in all

Walking along the beach is a situation that is a delicate and complex. And that we’re sure you have wondered: what type of swimsuit get if what you want is to mask the so-called muffin top or if I want to pretend not to be so short? What do I have to do to be in front of the other with a little bit of clothing, appears to be full and complete naturalness?

Buy swimwear the new one is not usually something so simple. Yes, it is better to use according to your body type. However, there are times when it is more difficult to identify ourselves 100% with a single body type of those described in these publications, the publishers of fashion. Sonaremos campaign body positivitybut yes, it is important to emphasize that each body is unique; while there are men of low stature, and with a lot of muscle mass, there are many others that have a similar height, but the lack of six-pack and biceps marked. What is there to do when we do not find a description that you define in your majority, and adheres to our physique? What to do when our body is simply “normal” and not as the Zac Efron when she recorded “Baywatch“?

First of all, in the words of Zac, we need not worry about being in shape. “You’re good in the format” said the actor who became famous for her role in “High School Musical” in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres a couple of months ago. Yes, his words give us true encouragement, but this does not mean that we are still in search of a type of swimsuit with which most of us feel comfortable when we walk on the beach or in the sea. There is something a model that favors the majority? We believe that it does, and is as follows:

Swimsuit Paul Smith. © Mr. Porter

We talk about the swimsuit bermuda the height of which reaches just above the knee. Is the “wild card”, perfect for all body types from the moment that fits all types of shapes and sizes. The length is mid-calf and have a lean body, or be very high or very athletic, good to see. For more, if you have a bit of belly because of the beer, is the type of swimsuit that most favors you.

This is, par excellence, the male swimsuit the most known, used and sold all. Why? Due to the industry the fast fashion. Today, there are more trends of the swimwear. However, it does not matter what year it is, every season brands and luxury brands offer endless options to choose from, both in colors or patterns. And from the moment that we touched on the topic of colours, we recommend that you use a neutral tone (black, navy blue, dark red or brown) and models of discrete and small, so that it has a low margin of error. Avoid the color is too light and the material very thin as these become transparent in contact with water and do not want to cause a scandal at sea, or for you? And in many large prints, that best déjaselo minors under the age of 18 years.

This opt-out option that you can use in order to feel more sure of your body and the shape of it. Remember that the more comfortable you feel with your figure, you externarlo to others. Eye, it is also necessary to consider the activities that you can enjoy the beach and the functionality of the swimsuit. Only in this way you’ll have the ideal outfit for you.