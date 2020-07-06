The shocking transformation of Ariel Winter in Daenerys Targaryen with the that breaks definitively with the ‘Modern Family’

Ariel Winterthe young star, 22-year-well-known for playing Alex Dunphy in the series ‘Modern Family‘, is back to renew his style. The platinum blonde is the new color that will be Ariel this summer, and the evolution of which you will be able to search through your profile on Instagram.

The similarity of the color with the Khaleesi of ‘Game of Thrones’ there has not been a single idea of the fans. But Ariel in the photo caption it was written “Winter is coming“a sentence is very important in the series, and an epic game of words with his last name that it relates directly to the character played by Emilia Clarke.

From the month of February to finish the filming of the sitcom that launched his career when he was only 11 years old, Ariel has already passed its the second change of look. The first of them, is not less conspicuous than this, and it is that the actress is successful with the black color (which looks very much like his character Alex) from the red hair. Winter the first was on the side of Stark before that the Targaryens.

With these changes in her look, the actress wants to get away from Alex Dunphy, that is the playing 11 years, and to be able to turn the page of the series.

