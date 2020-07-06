The capture of Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend along with the cast of the Matrix 4

This Saturday, Reeves, 55, and Grant, 47, were caught at a dinner with the actress Carrie-Ann Moss as well as other members of the cast of the sequel of this trilogy of classic sci-fi.

The film, expected to debut in the month of April of 2022, it also has the performance of Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

At the Forefront, we are committed to providing all of the days with Information of Value and, therefore, we would like that we follow in our social networks and to interact with us and our community Facebook, how to receive news instantly on our account Twitteras well as register yourself in our award-winning newsletter information to awaken your mind Orange Juice and our newsletter local VANGUARDIAMX, subscribe to our channel Youtube and do not fail to see our proposal for the beautiful photos and stories on our channel Instagram.

Don’t miss the opportunity to subscribe to our edition Vanguard HD.