Tekashi 6ix9ine premieres new video for “YAYA”

Tekashi 6ix9ine premiere their third single after his release from prison

6ix9ine and their music videos have left a few things very clear: You have a formula for their visual effects, and a strange affinity for the milk.

After reaching the top of the The Billboard Hot 100 with her single “TROLLZ” assisted by Nicki Minajthe controversial rapper has delivered a new song, and a video titled “YAYA”.

Unlike their two versions, “YAYA” is a song in Spanish. The change in vernacular is one of the few differences with their video “GOOBA” and “TROLLZ”as the familiarity because of the colour of the rainbow and many patterns spoil the great once used.

While the video for “TROLLZ” was to Nicki pouring milk on him, “YAYA” sees drink and bathe in the milk product.

Models also covered in it, including one that is standing under of a waterfall of milk improvised.

The video “YAYA” of 6ix9ine it is the responsibility, the single is available on all platforms of digital transmission.