Selena Gomez with TRANSPARENT corset crazy to many: pure Elegance!

Selena Gomez it has become one of the singers of the moment and one of the public figures most followed on Instagram, because it was one of the young people of greater influence in social networks.

There is no doubt that Selena Gomez always using his popularity to please the world and the good deeds, as he has done recently with the movement against racism in the united States.

From the outside to be one of the most beloved artists in the industry, it is also considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world and, recently, his followers, called by you, as the Selenators, have been reminded of the award ceremony of the 2013 MTVthe Video Music Awards, where he stole all the looks for the costume he wore.

Elegant corset-Selena-Gomez –

We’re talking about an incredible dress in navy blue that had a corset transparent that stole all the glances, since, in addition to be seen a lot of glamour, he pulled out his side more sexy, but very elegant.

It is not with this dress from Selena Gomez to stop fascinated the spectators who witnessed the moment of that very special night, as this elegant gown had long sleeves down to the floor, but had an opening that was left when you discovered your right leg, placing it as one of the favorites of their loyal Selenators.

It is interesting to note that the singer rarely it is assumed that her enviable figure, why not see it more often baggy clothes and long sleeves, sometimes leaves it paralyzed everyone to radically change their clothing.

They also highlighted that another of clothing with which has conquered the eyes, was when the event of Cannes, in 2019, boasted an elegant, white in color, compounded by a lack of openness, and a mini-top with one that has proven to be a woman, a lover of fashion and good taste, in any occasion.

It should be remembered that not too long ago Selena Gomez in the preview of the single “Life Passed” with the corresponding music video, in collaboration with singer Trevor Daniel, with whom he has worked away and only three days of being released it already has over two million views on YouTube.