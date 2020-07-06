Prob luck in Hollywood, he was well and previews short 100% rosary

Felipe Martinez Carbonell it is a the director and the producer the rosary, which in the course of the year 2014 lanz to the aventurade to try their luck in United States. The mud is in Los angeles to study film at UCLA(University of California at Los angeles), after crossing the Provincial road, the School of Cinema and TV in German and Gaboto.In dialogue with Point Biz, Carbonell cont: As the past six years living between Los Angeles and Miami. Always in order to be able to work in the audiovisual sector, in Hollywood and when I had the opportunity to tom. At the beginning it was not easy to adapt to a new culture, a new language, and for a city as big as Los angeles.

His first steps in the field, be outside were pasantas in audiovisual production. I was working as a script coverage. What can I say, I had to read the script yevaluarlos in front of the executive producers. Then they started to have my own clients and I have had the opportunity to work with the advertising agency Acento Advertising, Banner Health, and with a variety of artists, american and international, retail director. Moreover, he added, Other work experience, considerable of the angels has been with the production company of the Challenge of the Photo. I convert in EPK, behind the scenes, producer and producer of digital media for many of his films. I was able to work with actors that crec to see on the big screen, and names like Shirley MacLaine, Michael Cain, Jessica Lange, Katie Holmes, Demi Moore, Hilary Duff and ms. It was an unforgettable experience, but it was only the beginning for me.

At this time the east for the premiere of the short of fantasa, drama, horror and thrillerImaginary Portrait,made in Rosario with foreign investments and presented in different festivals. It tells the story of a young artist, who has a mental imbalance and the locacin was an old apartment of his grandfather, filled with paintings and objects of art. “It is an affirmation of the social and political that involves the kind and opresin of the woman by the man. The theme of the film is about the power of art paraliberar and life-changing. For this scenario, I was inspired, in a great measure the movement to Me Tooen the united States and not A Menosen Argentina. As a member of the LGBTQ +, I can give it to another group that is being affected by the injustices of the man,” said Philip.

Working with a cast and crew of the Rosary, discover that the professionalism and expertise in the set is something of which to be proud. There really is nothing to envy in other parts of the world. Argentina has everything for any scenario: desert, mountains, snow, forest, beach. I think that ms industria cinematogrfica should consider Argentina as a place to make films, reflection Carbonell.According to coment,Argentina has nothing to envy to Hollywood, in terms of the level of service and art. The big difference,detail, is in the manufacture constant of the film in north america, that is not the case in Argentina.

On their plans for the future, the director and beyon that is to conceive a horror feature coproduccin between the united States and Argentina. The production of the same started to be developed in 2021.