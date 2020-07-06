It is time to put an end to racism in the fashion industry, but how?

On the 1st of June, Tom Ford, president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA for its acronym in English), sent a letter to the council at the meeting of the following day. I wanted to deal with the manifestations of the movement Black Lives Matter against racial injustice, he said, and the systemic racism in the fashion industry. Almost all of them have participated: Michael Kors, Virgil Abloh, Prabal Gurung and Vera Wang were some of the participants. Someone who has been in part said that it was a discussion of “lively”, but that no one was angry. The group has agreed to the release of the statements and the drafting of an action plan. All were invited to submit their ideas.

Two days later, he issued the declaration. “Speaking clearly against racial injustice, intolerance, and hatred is the first step, but it is not enough,” he said, along with four initiatives to follow. These have included a programme of work, responsible for placing talented black in all sectors of business to help get an industry to breed well-balanced.

However, not all of the ideas that had been sent were included. And not everyone liked it.

Kerby Jean-Raymond, designer, Pyer Moss, and a member of the board of directors of the CFDA, told Highsnobiety that it was a “education and the warm pink colour, which does not solve the problem”. Do not face the brutality of the police and of what the fashion industry can do about it.