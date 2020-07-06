Henry Cavill reflects on the voices of his return in the role of Superman

In recent weeks, the actor Henry Cavill has become the protagonist of not a few rumors about a possible return as Superman after his last appearance in the Justice Leaguea role that the actor considered as one of the most important of his life, and that more benefits it provides on a personal level, given his passion for the character. Now, your Cavill has reflected on all of the recent rumors that the actor more closely than ever to your return as the Man of Steel through the various projects of the Expanded Universe of DC.

“I’d like to re-interpret the character”

So, through a recent interview with the medium Variety, Cavill talks about what it means to him the role of Superman in the movieexpressing his desire to return to wear the dress and cape to play the new stories of the superhero’s kryptonian. “All the speculation, the things that I read on the internet, it is amazing and frustrating. Like when you see people saying that things are a fact of life. And say, ‘no, this is Not the case. This has not happened, and these conversations are not taking place’,” says the actor.

In spite of everything, Cavill is shown hope and ensures that your desire is to go back to being Superman: “What is important is that people are excited about, and I think that it is important to get excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people talk about him and comes to inventing things, nothing happens, because it means that they want to return to see the character. And in an ideal world, I’d like to re-interpret the character,” concludes Cavill.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, as Superman, fans will have a new opportunity to go back to see Cavill as the Man of Steel in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, by HBO’s Max, a new version of the Justice League by its original editor with many unreleased films, including Superman.

