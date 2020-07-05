The tight dress that Kourtney Kardashian has been copied to Kate Middleton for elegant look

The duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has a great style so that it has become a fashion icon, inspiring many with her appearance.

Many want to copy their looks, including Kardashian, who like a sophisticated look.

That is the reason why Kourtney Kardashian copied this spectacular midi dress in elastic mesh, off-the-shoulder stripes and, of CASASOLA, which allows to stylize the figure.

Both celebrities looked beautiful with this spectacular model, Kate has taken her hair loose, with a tone heels naked, and the eldest of the Kardashian has got her mane with a wet effect.

“Wow you two look beautiful with that dress”, “I like the way they look with those dresses, each one with its own style”, “that cuerpazos are two, and that dress makes it a figure amazing,” and “is that Kate is like her mother-in-law of an icon”, are some of the comments in the image.

Other famous Ivanka Trump has even copied the style of the duchess of Cambridge, to look fabulous.

The daughter of the u.s. president took the same dress midi navy blue with white dots, long sleeve, with white collar that the duchess has worn to an event.

We recommend that you in the video