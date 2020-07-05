The reduction in the pandemic triggered by 26 percent in Edomex

According to the records of civil status of the country for the National Population Registry (Renapo), in Mexico have died, 38 thousand 815 people per Covid-19, almost double that reported by the Secretariat of Health.

According to the newspaper Milenio, has data that confirms what was said above, since last June 19, the deputy minister of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported 20 394 thousand deaths from the coronavirus, which is to say, 90 percent less than that reported in the National database of the Civil Registry, managed by the Renapo.

Until the 19th of June, had been released to 38 thousand euros) 815 death certificates with cause of death “covid” confirmed“, covid possible” or “covid without specifying if it is confirmed”.

This wide difference lies in the fact that the Secretariat of Health only reports the confirmed deaths with a positive test for Covid-19 and do not take into account deaths in which the person has had symptoms of the disease or likely to cause death, have not been validated as such.

In case outside little, if to this figure be added the deaths from atypical pneumonia and viral, an increase up to 43 thousands of euro 790, i.e., 114 % more than announced by the Federal Government.

In addition, in the City of Mexico, is one of the entities with the underestimation more pronounced, as only from 19 march to 19 June, the ministry of Health reported 5 mil 314 deaths per covid-19 with a positive test, while the number of deaths registered in the Civil Registry of 13 thousand of euro 96. Information Millennium.

The Preparation Of José Leal.