The horror of HBO confirms a release date

It just confirmed that its new bet of terror, “Lovecraft Country”, which will arrive next August 16, the count of 22 hours from the signal of HBO and its platform, HBO GO.. the series based on The novel of the same Matt Ruff combine elements of horror and science fiction.

“Lovecraft Country” will tell the story Penthouse Freeman (Jonathan Majors), who along with her friend Joy (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), andmprenden a journey through the united States of the Jim Crow laws of the years ’50in search of her missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).

This trip triggers a fight for survival and for the overcoming of both the terror and racial in America, “white”, as the terrifying monsters that seems to be coming off from a book Lovecraft.

In the new television network, also, has submitted through its account of Instagram, the official poster . The series is produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), Misha Green (Metro) Yann Demange (White Guy Rich”).

Well see below is a preview of the new series of terrorthat you can enjoy from the 16 of August on HBO:

