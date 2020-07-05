Sophie Turner took her ‘baby bump’ in a fresh and delicate mini lace dress

Sophie Turner has worn her ‘baby bump’ with a fresh look and sophisticated, showing that pregnant women can also look sexy and fashionable.

Recently, the celebrity was caught by the paparazzi taking a ride with her husband Joe Jonas and his dog, who wears a lovely and cool dress.

Sophie wore a white mini dress with lace up, which showed her belly pregnancy, it is more beautiful than ever and very proud of, and that is also perfect for the summer.

The actress has worn a mask to protect themselves from the pandemic, took the dark glasses and loose hair.

“You are pregnant the most beautiful I have ever seen”, “I like your dress is very cool”, “looks cute with this simple look”, “Sophie light radiates the love”, “your beauty has no limits”, “what a beautiful dress”, and “look at how he touches her belly is the most beautiful”, were some of the reactions in the network.

The celebrity also wore a sophisticated look in a couple of weeks ago, during another way, with a crop top, leggings and a blazer.

And, without a doubt, the leggings have become your favourite pieces in your pregnancy, because a few days ago also seen to be a pair of leggings in pitch black with a sweater and tennis in the same tone of voice.

