Shakira wants to eliminate: The images of Piqu without clothes unleashed the fury

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


In the last dcada, the couple formed by the colombian singer Shakira and the kicker Gerard Piqu it is one of those that ms has given us and that speaks of the world of the show, mainly because both of these figures in public, have millions of followers.

Together, the two trtolos have passed endless rumors and alleged crisis. In addition, they have had to deal with the thousands of people who have wanted to photograph them in their moments of maximum confidentiality.

Topics



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here