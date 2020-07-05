Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Schwarzenegger’s call for justice, on the 4th of July

Actors, singers, and distinct personalities, as Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paris Hilton and the Backstreet Boys shared publications in their social networks, recalling the July 4, celebration of Independence of the united Statesin addition to the festivities, a number of celebrities have taken to to raise the voicein favour of the freedom and justice in that country.

Such is the case of the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has stated that the 4th of July is a day of awareness and to continue the struggle to disappear the racism and that “the dream is true of a black child born in Minneapolis, as it has been for a bodybuilder white was born in Austria”.

For its part, the singer Miley Cyrus has brought to life a video of 2017, which calls for equality, education, compassion, and of opportunity to all equally, requests that said are all the more necessary.

While the singer Madonna has shared a video in which he stated that the 4th of July “is a lie… Until we do the opposite,” while in the video, the voice of a man describing the different inequalities that there are in the united States.

Finally, characters like Paris Hilton and the Backstreet Boys, the singer Marc Anthony shared a picture of the country, to celebrate the date.