Harry Styles has divided the fans between a good and a bad news What happened?

UNITED KINGDOM.- This Tuesday, June 23, the british singer Harry Styles held in their social networks a very important achievement in his professional career. But it was not alone; his powerful legion of supporters also accompanied him putting a tag on the social network Twitter #4yearsofsoloharry. Thousands of comments were recorded on the platform, with the purpose to congratulate the musician who has not neglected this important event.

It turns out that the interpreter “Gold” completed 4 years as a soloist. Therefore it is worth to remember that in the year 2015, was made official the separation of the band One Direction . And in the year 2017, has been launched to the scene with his role as a soloist. “I feel incredible pride for you, and each day it grows more”, “In 4 years has done great things. Still doing incredible things,” were part of the messages that have been published in the social network of the blue bird, and that has generated a lot of enthusiasm.

However, this Tuesday, June 23, the artist of 26 years, she has also confirmed a unpleasant news for him and for his fans. It turns out that for the next summer, he was scheduled to start its international tour called “Love On the Tour to north America” but he had to cancel for the pandemic. So Harry took his account on Instagram to release the following statement: “This summer we were thrilled to bring the Love Tour to north America. However, due to the continuous threat of Covid-19 we were forced to reprogram these dates for the next summer.”

Part of the other fragment, the English musician said: “For the good of my team and all the fans around the world will always have the highest priority . I can’t wait to see everybody on the street, as soon as it is safe to do so. We are in a time of change and growth in the world. I’m going to take this time to listen and educate me on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future.”

To top it off, Harry Styles said goodbye, temporarily, of his admirers, until the resumption of concerts all over the world: “I Hope that you take the time to do the same. Treats people with kindness. I love you all”. Now it only remains to hope that a new pronouncement by the artist on how to rearrange his future concerts when you have finished the quarantine period.