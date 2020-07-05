Coronavirus in the united States: cases and deaths | July 4, Independence Day, the last hour

Independence | Fireworks on the 4th of July: What and where to see them?

Without a doubt, the outbreak of the coronavirus has changed many aspects of daily life and with the pathogen still is latent in the American Union, the federal authorities are recommended to celebrate this Day of Independence from home, to avoid crowded places and with this possible new infections.

Even if, of course, if there is something that distinguishes the celebration of the Independence Day are fireworks, however, because of the current landscape, in many places, were suspended, although, of course, there are those who have opted for other alternatives, such as streaming live via the social network, which is the reason why we leave you here the various events with fireworks that you can see online.