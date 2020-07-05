As the Black Widow could become a franchise? Scarlett Johansson chooses his replacement

Excited about the comment from Johansson has called sufficient attention, it reveals that may be replaced in the next Film of the Marvel Universe.

Mexico city, July 4 (However).- The actress Florence Pugh can be chosen from Scarlett Johannsson to be his successor in the history of the The Black Widowthat will become a new franchise with the Film of the Marvel Universe.

A Twitter account dedicated to Johansson, has shared a video of 11 seconds, in which he commented that he was excited about learning of his companion, who plays Yelena Belova.

“I’m very excited for Florence Pugh, she is my co-star of the series (independent The Black Widow). And you know, I’m learning a lot from you,” he exclaimed, in a short clip that looked like a possible interview.

Scarlett Johansson on her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh pic.twitter.com/vWH4L1LYBw — best of scarlett (@BestfScarlett) June 30, 2020

The premiere of the film in the solitary of the Russian spy is delayed due to the pandemic of coronavirus. This character is shown again on the big screen to raise awareness of the steps that have marked and changed his destiny after the tragic end in Avengers: Endgame.

The film will show when Natasha Romanoff is delivered to the KGB, to become definitively in the agent. The action is set in New York, when the USSR was broken, and that the Government tries to kill her.

The Black Widow it was directed by Cate Shortland, also features performances by David Harbour, William Hurt and Ray Winstone. His arrival to the cinema is planned for the 6th of November this by 2020.