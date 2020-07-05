Angelina Jolie and her extreme sensuality in a bikini to provoke the wrath of the fans

Angelina Jolie he started his artistic career, to be a “sex bomb”. He projected an image of the rugged, rebellious and transgressive, to be able to the greatest extravagance with regard to your wardrobe in red carpets and photo shoots.

In movies such as Tomb Raider and Mr & Mrs Smith, fascinated with their beauty and sensuality, to fall in love with your hot body, blue eyes and full lips natural. Your beauty is always original state, without the intervention of any kind.

Angelina Jolie in a bikini is a sexy bomb

And in a bikini fascinated the audience to interpret Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, released in 2001, where he played a character that is extreme and brave, and, of course, very sensual and daring clothing that marked her curves.

Despite the passing of years, their beauty is still intact. Today seems to be a bit more subtle than in the past, but their 45 years, can still boast of a hot body slim after two births, that of her daughter Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

And he showed his nude figure, with all the pride in one of the last editions of the magazine Harper’s Bazaar, where she posed without clothes, and covered with a transparent fabric.

Also, in another photo you can see the modeling in a red swimsuit onesie, which confirms that age is just a number and that youth is given us is for our healthy life-style, physical exercise or any other physical activity.

Currently, this aspect of the “sex bomb” is moving to a more modest and conservative, friendly, dedicated to work and raising their six children at home. There is, moreover, continues to be the divorce with Brad Pitt, which began in 2016, when they announced their separation.

We recommend that you in the video