You’re going to envidiarlas forever! These are the girls that have won over Zac Efron

The love life of Zac Efron it has always been under the magnifying glass of the tabloids. Of course, it is one of the most popular actors of Hollywood, and even if his recent decision not to have a toned body, saddened his fans, he still has his support, and continues to unleash thousands of sighs of the women. Now the actor has presented a new project of hand in hand with Netflix: the documentary With your feet on the ground. But his return reminds a question of public opinion.

The protagonist of High School Musical comes with a new job under the sleeve, after being away from the limelight for a good time. Then, comes the question, they came up with a new love? Until the moment there is nothing confirmed or if you do not keep a love relationship, but the specialist press is a topic with a lot of fabric to be cut. Here, we present the likes of Zac Efron that most resonance in the mass media of the scene .

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress Vanessa Hudgens this was one of the first girls that has been able to win the heart of Zac. He played the role of Gabriella Montez in the saga of young High School Musical. In such a way that their love has emerged recording. It immediately became one of the most talked-about Hollywood. But it was in the year 2010 they announced their separation, which caused a controversy among its fans .

Source: WireImage.

Michelle Rodriguez

In the course of the year, 2014, has taken the force of the rumors of a possible romance between Efron and Michelle Rodriguez . None of those recognized actors talked about if they were together or not, but have been caught in the middle of a trip to Italy. The diva has donned a dress in a swimsuit and short, as the interpreter had a good look, casual with jeans and a white t-shirt. Up to now, the fans ensure that they maintained a relationship.

Source: Agencies.

Lilly Collins

Another of the ballads that he played with force was that of Zac with the actress Lily Collins. The couple was caught by paparazzi during a romantic trip to Disneyland. If it is true, love was fleeting, that they were only a couple of images that are passed to the history. The girl jumped to fame with her participation in the film The Blind Side (2019) and was nominated for the Golden Globe for Rules do not Apply.

Source: Agencies.

What is Halston Sage the girlfriend of Zac Efron?

This would be the question most discussed among the followers of Zac, do you have a current girlfriend? The tabloid press, and ensures that you have a love affair with the american actress Halston Sage, 27 years. Even, it is said to be, together, from the end of last year. So that I will have to wait until both desmientan or confirm this news bomb that continues to sail for girls.