Why Maluma is in the house, a huge piano that does not play?

Maluma he left the door open so that the fans get to know the eccentricities that surround him in his mansion in Medellin. While the fortune that he accumulated the reguetonero allows you to set your place of residence, if you prefer, Maluma you have a large property, in the same city where he was born, and recently, their followers, the social networks were also able to enjoy and know what you have in your interior, like a piano that does not know how to play.

The interpreter hits like “Bad to me”, “Heartbreaker” or “Happy 4” showed the interior of the palace for the magazine architecture and interior design AD. Located on the edge of a steep hill, the property is a large, reflects the taste of Maluma and as part of the “home tour” has been left to see an elegant white grand piano, that even if you do not touch, it fits perfectly with the design and concept of the place.

“The best of Medellin in Colombia is that there is a lot of nature, So I always wanted a house where you can feel the outside to the inside, that’s why I put so many windows” he said in front of a camera, the singer of 27 years, when I explained the why of some of the objects that decorate the palace. Some other favorite elements of Maluma are a collection of t-shirts, football, hand-signed, a large swimming pool, or a temporary shelter, which is the place of leisure with the family.

Maluma also has a collection of cups that does not hesitate to show himself in front of the cameras, before speaking, as is his routine when he spends the days at home. Beyond all the luxuries in the property, the singer starts the day with a cup of coffee in hand and goes to the terrace to have fun with all the mentions per day that it receives in the social network. “It is something special, it’s a good way to wake up,” he said.

On the other hand, we can tell you that the colombian faces a multi-million dollar demand of a british entrepreneur that accusation of not having complied with what has been agreed upon, the artist will be presented in your wedding. According to the american press, is Richard Caring, owner of several luxury restaurants, which requires the colombian for the return of a sum of $ 375,000, which ensures we have paid to guarantee their performance.