The film and series that will never be on Netflix starting in July

As every month, the services streaming power supply with new movies and seriesbut also other securities leave your catalogs. Perhaps you’re not aware that you are watching your favorite content for the last time, that is the reason why we collect what will be the movies and series from the moment that you can find on Netflix from the month of The month of July.

Unfortunately, some of the tapes listed are some of the most popular titles on the platform. Here are some of the most important and the rest of the film that is no longer available in the month that is about to begin.

What movies leaving Netflix in the month of July?

10 things I hate about you

10 things I hate about you is one of the most significant losses of Netflix this month. © Special

One of the best chick-flick ninety you are going to Netflix. The romantic comedy teen based on ‘the taming of the shrew’ by William Shakespeare will no longer be available from the 1st of July. In it, we see Julia Stiles in the role of Kat, and an unforgettable Heath Ledger in the role of Patrick, both in love under curious circumstances, and in fun scenarios which always manage to make us smile.

As if for the first time

As if it were the first time it leaves Netflix. © Darren Michaels ©2003 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

Another one of our romantic comedies favorite off Netflix on the 1st of July. The story of Henry (Adam Sandler) and Lucy (Drew, John) made us sigh more times, with the premise that the marine biologist is willing to fall in love with the young with problems of amnesia every day, as the title says, ” as if for the first time.’

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! It also goes on Netflix. © Courtesy

Another of the great dead of the platform, Netflix is the musical adaptation Mamma Mia!. The first installment of this musical has won, among many other reasons, thanks to its sensational cast formed by Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski and Stellan Skarsgård. Enjoy their excellent performances and the music of ABBA, while it is still available until 1 July.

Maleficent

This live action is fired from the streaming platform. © Special

The live action the villain of Disney played by Angelina Jolie also be the 1 of July. If you are a fan of this fairy tale that has a twist the story of one of the antagonists in the most memorable of the Disney universe, don’t worry, you can still find it available on Amazon Prime.

Match Point

Match Point will be part of the catalog of Netflix. © Courtesy.

One of the best films of Scarlett Johanssondirected by Woody Allen, no longer belong to the catalog of Netflix the 1 of July. Here, we are able to Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the role of Chris Wilton, a professor of tennis who is obsessed with Nola Rice (Johansson), up to a certain point, beyond suspicion, the combination of scenes of seduction and suspense.

What other films you may not see on Netflix after the month of July?

Other titles is no longer available on Netflix list the following films: Blackjack 21, Albion: The Horse has Delighted The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Sponge Bob: The Movie, the Road to Fame, Chicken Little, Christine, Click, Load, Happy, close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Fury: Hearts of Iron, Geronimo: An American Legend, Grace of Monaco, the south, Home Sweet Home, The Accident, Jane Eyre, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World-Jurassic Park III, Loving Annabelle, A Secret Place, the Madman at the Wheel, Manhattan Nocturne, the Mind is Wild, The Night of the Demon: Chapter 2, ” an eye for an eye, the Players, Ralph: The Demolisher, Ray, Courageous Challenge, Dead Poets Society, Tomorrowland: The World of Tomorrow, the Three Kings, Underworld: Evolution, Live, Kiki: love and a Personal Shopper.

4 the romantic movie classic to see already (and dress up with your inspiration)

What left the series on Netflix in the month of July?

There are also some series of Netflix that will no longer be available the entire month of July. In their majority, are children’s programs, cartoons and anime: Agent K. C., The house of Mickey mouse, ” Lab rats: Elite Force, Mickey adventure On Wheels, The Avengers: The Revolution of Ultrón and Devil May Cry. The catalog other productions the eighth season of RuPaul”s Drag Race, Salon Momo and Operation Proposal.

Manolo Caro: the director behind The House of Flowers