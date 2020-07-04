The ceido dress of Natalia Barulich for a walk in Los angeles

Natalia Barulich he achieved fame starring in the music video “blessed are the 4” of Maluma, a singer who, after taking a polmica relationship. There are those who argue that the reguetonero had been shattered, after the break.

This was not the only occurrence of the model california on the small screen, as it was the first page the editorial for Maxim and l’officiel. Also, it is inici as a figure of the brand Guess, when I was very young.

Natalia Barulich is a cone of glamour, with their dresses of the summer.

Today it is considered to be a sensation of Instagram. Its two million “followers”, are witnesses of as the season of sunshine has kidnapped completely, and have a little light of clothing, in the postal premiere.

Recently, he has been a “boom” when publishing a pic, in the middle of a walk through The streets of los angeles. All because of her daring dress, composed by a set of jeans and a cute t-shirt with spaghetti straps, made of the same material.

Its obvious curves hit immediately, and gave the opportunity of Cupid shooting a couple of hearts. There is no doubt, that captures the attention of cameras with the simple details.

In the past, instant, the former Miss she wore summer dresses ceidos to its silhouette, and has satisfied the estrenarlos in the face of this scenario that offers us the nature. In turn, with the hair flowing in the wind, leaves you without words to their lovers virtual.

The ex-Maluma went for a ride with a bold head, to The streets of los angeles.

With the sentence, “every summer has a story”, dej gaze that you are living month ms exciting, and that the most important thing in these moments is to feel at ease with, and with the projects that vendrn in the future.

Natalia Barulich is a woman with attitude, and you don’t need a lot to capture the interest of those who follow the steps, with attractive images, that is not ms that causes hallucinations.