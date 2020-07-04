Shakira in the Global Objective: Shakira is a successful event to raise funds against the coronavirus | Entertainment

Shakira has made his presentation on ‘Global focus’, event, ‘streaming’, the objective of which was to collect billions of dollars in funding to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to cope with the COVID-19for the entire population that needs them.

In his presentation, the colombian singer has performed the sun rises’a song that makes part of the homonymous album released in 2010.

Some of the participants in this event are Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Calvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, Christine and the Queens, among others.