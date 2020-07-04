Jada Pinkett would have been a lover 21 years younger than her and Will Smith knew

Considered by many to be Will Smith and Jada Pinkett one of the couples celebrities most solid in the world of the show; however, it came to light that the wife of the actor would have had a lover 21 years younger than her, and has given them the “blessing” out for a walk. Is August Alsina.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett I have been married since 1997. With 23 years of marriage, and both have enjoyed a run of success for his undeniable talent. The product of their marriage they have two children, Jaden and Willow Smith, is only as good as their parents.

It is impossible to say that all marriages are rosy and everything is perfect; also the same Jada Pinkett he has stated several times that his report with Will Smith he had to face various challenges in the course of the years.

However, on this occasion was the alleged lover, August Alsina The 27-year-old, who has confessed to having had a romance with also actress and producer, and also Will Smith I knew of the report and he gave them his “blessing”.

In an interview with Angela Yee for the program Breakfast Clubthe singer August Alsina made strong revelations because they have confirmed their report with Jada, and he confessed that he loved her deeply.

“HeWill Smith) he gave me his blessing and I gave myself completely to that relationship for years, and really, really, really loved her deeply, and now I have a lot of affection. I am dedicated to the report”shared August Alsina.

In the same way, he said that he has met Jada Pinkett through his son, Jaden Smith five years ago and that prior to the start of a love story, before he spoke to the actor to ask his permission.

“/>

“I sat down and I had a conversation in relation to the transition of their marriage, an open relationship and he gave me his blessing”said Alsina.

Before the demands of the rapper, Jada Pinkett please do not hesitate to speak to us through the social networks; however, what you posted is ambiguous and mysterious.

There is some healing that needs to happen…so I’m taking it with me to The Red Table.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

“We need to heal certain wounds… so I’m going to sit down at the table red”this refers to the program that leads Red Table Talk, which is transmitted by Facebook and did not hesitate to speak of their private lives.

From: the digital Writing

The Herald of Mexico

mjsc