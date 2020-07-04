Alessia’s Face received more Junos, including album of the year

Last night we held the virtual version of the 49 ° edition of the annual Juno Awards, one of the most important musical events in Canada. The singer and songwriter Alessia’s Face was the best winner of the night, taking home three awards (Songwriter of the year, pop Album of the year and Album of the year), The Growing Pains.

Other winners included Shawn Mendes, who was named Artist of the Year for the second consecutive year, together with Camila’s Hair, has received an award for Single of the Year for their duet, ‘Miss’. Jessie Reyez has got the third the Juno of his career, taking home the award for record of the year R&B / Soul music for ‘Feel it Too’ with Tainy and Tory Lanez. The american Billie Eilish has received the award for the international album of the year when Everyone Is Asleep, Where are we going?

Face, a Toronto native who previously received at the Junos for Artist of the revolutionary year in 2016, and pop Album of the year all-rounder in 2017, shared a speech of thanks hand-written on Instagram. “This album meant a lot to me, and it’s so nice to see my words and my work for the people,” he said about The Growing Pains.

Originally, the Face was planned to hold the ceremony this year in the month of march. Even if the recovery ceremony was cancelled in light of the coronavirus, we conducted a live broadcast of 90 minutes, with a variety of characters that announce each of the winners. In addition, there were four performances recorded during the live broadcast, including a Face, who sang ‘Rooting For You’, from their EP of 2019, This Summer.

Last week, the singer-songwriter has announced the launch of an edition live EP. Available on July 17 through Def Jam Recordings, This summer: living with the plan will offer live performances recently recorded the six songs of the EP, the original of this summer. The collection of 8 songs, will also include live versions of the debut single has sold more than the Face, ‘Here’, and your success, ‘Scars To Your Beautiful’. The network of the royalties for the artist digital release will be donated to Save The Children.

Listen to the best of Alessia Face of Apple and Spotify.