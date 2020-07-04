Adele picks a dress that she wore 4 years ago, and is surprising for its image – the NEWSPAPER of CUBAN

The followers of the singer acknowledged that her weight loss has come to wonder

The british singer Adele has made a stir on social media and became viral in just a few minutes, after he appeared wearing a dress from 4 years ago that fits perfectly.

After his radical weight loss, Adele returned to boast of his great physical change in social networks after sharing a couple of photographs that draw attention, so the singer turned to look in the living room of his home, the beautiful dress that you used in the presentation of Glastonbury in 2016, which, of course, now, I feel differently, then by your weight loss.

Of inmedito, his followers noticed that it was the same dress, and that thanks to your weight loss now is much better.

Adele has celebrated her 32 years with a new image

The famous british singer Adele turned 32 years old last may, and he did it with a different style.

The singer of “Rolling in the Deep” reappeared on social networks, with their first publication of this the 2020.

Also, thank you messages, birthday, received, Adele took the opportunity to thank the work essential workers during the pandemic of the Covid-19.

Thanks for the love during my birthday. I hope that you are safe and healthy during this period, crazy. I would like to thank all the workers who are essential and who are in the front line to keep us safe, risking their lives. They are really our angels,” she wrote.

However, what caught the attention of the users, it is outrageous exchange for an image that showed that the author of “someone Like You“, with several pounds less.

In its publication on Instagram, appears in front of a large crown of flowers and wearing a short dress of black color and puff sleeves.

Adele was busy with his new album with the title “the 30’s”, as announced a couple of months, aims to launch in the month of September. On this occasion, the artist continues his line, the names of the disks according to the age that he was when he composed.

It was during a private concert for a friend’s wedding, when Adele has encouraged those present to be attentive to your next job that it would arrive in seven months, an announcement that was made public by circular by the social network.

The artist achieved success in 2011 with the album “21” and record sales, four years later, with “25,“ which has sold 3.38 million copies in the united States in its first week in stores.