When you started to use Henry Cavill for his voice of Geralt in The Witcher?

Henry Cavill recalls how he got the voice of Geralt of Rivia the Witcher.

The first season of The Witcher came to Netflix at the end of December 2019. The series became one of the original content of Netflix’s most popular and playing all the time. This series adaptation of the novels Andrzej Sapkowski the following Henry Cavillwho gives life to the Geralt of Riviaa hunter of witches and monsters, roaming the known world as the The continent giving death to abominations, and be involved in all kinds of conspiracies and evil, of all types.

The voice of Geralt of Rivia is one of the attractions of the character. Those who have played the video games from CD projekt Red have established a record of voice type of this character, which have not been replicated in the series of The Witcher Netflix.

In an interview to Variety, Henry Cavill, explains that despite the fact that Geralt of Rivia is not very talkative during the the first season of The Witcherinitially I was not going to use any voice record special to give life to his character. “They asked me to use my normal voice”.



During the middle of the filming of the first season of The Witcher, the actor has followed his instructions. However, as he says, Henry Cavill, in a scene we don’t want the hoarse voice and almost whispered, that we all know. When they have finished the recording, we realized that the sequence was very good. With permission from the showrunner of The Witcher and the director, Henry Cavill proceeded to use that voice and rewrite the scenes that had already been filmed in which I was talking about.

You can imagine the series of The Witcher with Henry Cavill, using his normal voice? What I’m glad that finally let him use that tone of “Geralt” so special?