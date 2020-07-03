The music is not enough as an artist, your personality is the key Technology | Edition America

Does Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift or Beyoncé? What to choose and why? The first perception is that the flavors depend on the music itself, but a new study based on big data says that not only the personality of the musicians also plays a key role in the preferences of the listeners.

The work has been published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, and their leaders are researchers from the University of Bar-Ilan (Israel) and the School of Business of Columbia (united States), who argue that musical preferences are driven by the dynamics of social, psychological, and group.

So, by analyzing public figures, famous musicians, or musical groups, and the personality traits of their fans, the team showed that people prefer the work of artists whose personalities are similar to them, an experience that you indicated as the “effect of autocongruencia of music”.

You might think that the music you like in and of itself, but that is only half the story, say the authors, that the summary: the other half has nothing to do with the work of the artist.

To arrive at these conclusions, we have done three independent studies, with over 80,000 people in total and has looked at several factors: the qualifications of the 50 most famous musicians in the western world, the reactions of the listeners to the stimuli are real musical and the lyrics of the songs of the artists.

The musicians were analyzed different, by Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Whitney Houston, The Rolling Stones to Beyoncé, Coldplay, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Ozzy Osbourne, explains in a press note of the University of Bar-Ilan.

The results show that the extent of personality between the listener and the musician provides musical preferences are similar to the adjustment for sex, age, and also the audio features of music.

The researchers point out that measuring the personality, the perceived or the “public person” of the musicians, not their real personality.

For the authors of the study, “the results are a step forward in this field of research, and see that musical tastes are driven by social dynamics, and psychological and group”.

The results highlight the powers of society, the music and how it gives the followers a sense of pride and belonging to a social world.

David Greenberg, a professional musician and a scholarship from the School Zuckerman, at the University of Bar-Ilan university, points out that “in today’s world, where social divisions are increasing, our studies show us how music can be a common denominator to unite the people”.

Sandra Matz, of the Columbia Business School and another of the authors, the results can serve as for the record companies to make new approaches to the management, when it is addressed to an audience.

In addition, the results can be applied to situations related to mental health.

For example, in times of stress and uncertainty, listeners can find music of artists with similar personalities to them and feel understood and a sense of connection, it is proposed for the part of Andrew Schwartz of the University of Stony Brook.

The authors also presented some charts on the personality of the fans, one of which, on sympathy: the followers of the Dave Matthews Band, Marvin Gaye, Norah Jones and U2 are the most lovable, while fans of David Bowie, Nirvana, and Ozzie Osbourne, at least.

More in switzerland, according to another chart, they are the followers of Daft Punk, David Bowie or Radiohead, and less of Justin Bieber, George Strait or 50 Cents.