The exciting words of Camila Hair against racism and transphobia | Today

Camila Hair do not beat around the bush. From the met of Fifth Harmony the soloist has proven to be a woman with clear convictions and does not hesitate to say what he wants.

In recent months we have seen a very active, trying to raise the awareness of their followers about the importance of following the health recommendations on the pandemic. But in the last few weeks we have discovered that in the society are still alive in others ‘viruses’ such as racism and transphobia.

Camila Cabello has not hesitated to leave an exciting message on their official profiles in social networks in which you claimed the free love in the month of Pride and cries out against the latest racist and transfobas of the u.s. government.

“This month is Pride month. I have so much admiration and respect for the community LGBTQithis community includes some of the most courageous, kind and strong, I know. Teach Me by your example what it means to be true to yourself and to your heart, what it means to be courageous, what it means to be fierce and gentle at every step of the way and to live YOUR truth, no matter how difficult and scary it can be to love who you want to love. Happy Pride month,” wrote the singer, who was born in Cuba.

“In the middle of one of the worst outbreaks of violence against transgender people black, Trump has decided to shut down a law that removes the protections of the era of president Obama for the patients transgender victims of discrimination in health care. We are not where we should be, we have to fight. Please, go to my stories of Instagram, where you can find a list of support organisations. Today I donaré to @translawcenter“finished his message, Camila Cabello.

This is one of the many organizations that support the community LGQBTi and the struggle to “keep alive, thrive, and the struggle for the liberation of transgender and non-conforming to gender.”

A community that continues to fight for their rights, despite the problems of not being able to go out in the street with their traditional brands all over the world, in this year, as the new icons of the show to claim the free love.