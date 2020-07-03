the best tricks of style

The best outfit with short pants that have contributed, over the age of 40 and 50.

Short paperbag that slims the waist and the thighs.

We could not be more clear that summer has arrived. And say not, only because of the high temperatures that we’re seeing in these days, or because our desire for the sun and the beach are increasing exponentially with each passing day. Also what we noticed in the desire that all of us, the famous included, to change our appearance to others, more cool and comfortable to withstand the heat, although with a lot of style. To accomplish this task we have a key ally: the color white. If in dresses or long pants, is a neutral tone, the most flattering style perfect for the look you need it now.

For this reason, white shorts are becoming the star of many styles of the famous. And even if it does not seem easy to carry, it is useful to know certain tricks of style, to obtain the nail on the head with every outfit. Is not the same as (or can be worn on the same occasions), a model cowboy and a ‘paper bag’. They are not the same combined with shoes with flat sandals. Not to mention the almost infinite variety of tops that you can choose to combine. Take note of these looks of the famous and authoritative, and choose the one that best fits. It will be the target always.

White Shorts: base

The model Alessandra Ambrosio is not complicated, and you can get by combining their white shorts with a simple black t-shirt with message and flat sandals with white buckles. 10.

White Shorts: sports

If you want to maintain a sporty, yet urban look that mimics the factor of Italian influence, which adds the white t-shirt, wind jacket, jeans and sneakers with a touch of fluoro.

White Shorts: period in white

The proposal of Rosemary White, just add a white shirt and keep the line of color we are not able to like the most. There is no need to complicate things to get right.

White Shorts: 100% summer

The style of Reese Witherspoon with a blue shirt and striped knotted more flat sandals and capacho shouts summer to the four winds and we are delighted when a copy of it.

White Shorts: to lengthen the legs

Jennifer Lopez adds to her look of shirt with a scarf and white shorts, a pair of gold sandals of the thin strips with the high heel get your style legs.

White Shorts: the majority of the favors

If there is a model that triumphs this year between the courts is the ‘paper bag’. And we are not surprised, because it is the best for feeling define the life.

White Shorts: with white sneakers

Model Kendall Jenner knows that you only need a basic shirt in blue and a pair of white sneakers to make them white shorts to shine.

White Shorts: And you Talk

But if there are some shoes that fit well in summer outfits with shorts, these are the Converse boot such as Scout Willis. The color that you choose for you.

White Shorts: special details

A design like this with a steering wheel XL, which brings the model Cindy Bruna can turn into the star of any aspect of the festival.

White Shorts: black and white

There is no combination of more basic, but that works the best for look of the day but also at night. Just change the accessories, such as backpacks and the sandals that it looks like the actress Ali Larter for the other part.

White Shorts: elegant

You want to give a touch of style to your denim shorts’? Take a look at Marta is Carried out, and added a shirt and a necklace of pearls. You don’t need more.

White Shorts: splashes of colour

If the result looks bland and you need to give something life, look for accessories in shades of eye-catching. So what does the actress Olivia Munn.

White Shorts: add a belt

The old trick of incorporating a belt, and tuck the top inside and María León will help you stylize the figure.

White Shorts: canvas shoes

Eva Longoria is one of the best companions of white shorts are the espadrilles. Even for us, and more so if it is on the beach.

White Shorts: point

The sweaters are on-trend. You can always pair a short jacket like this, with a pair of shorts, frayed.

